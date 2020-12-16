Dolly Parton says it’s “very possible” that she’d consider selling her catalogue

ABC/Image Group LALegendary hitmakers like Bob Dylan and Stevie Nicks have recently made headlines for selling their massive back catalogues of songs. Now, Dolly Parton is contemplating making the same move, the crossover country superstar tells Music Week in a new interview.

“I’ve owned my own publishing company for years and years, and I still write all the time,” Dolly explains. “It’s very possible that, for business reasons, estate planning and family things, I might sell the catalogue I have now.”

At the age of 74, the singer-songwriter is still at the top of her game in 2020: She’s released hit songs this year, even putting out a holiday album called A Holly Dolly Christmas. But Dolly is nothing if not practical, and she knows how important it is to make a plan for what will happen to her legacy after she dies.



“That’s taken several years to do, and it is a really hard thing to do and put it all in order,” the singer recounts of the time she’s spent organizing her affairs. “But you have to do it. You don’t want to be simply leaving a mess behind.”

Still, even if Dolly did sell her catalogue, the singer says she wouldn’t stop writing songs.

“I’m sure that I could get a lot of money for it. But then I would just start a brand new one, continue writing songs, and when I build that up again, sell it,” she adds.

