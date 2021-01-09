Dolly Parton wraps 2020 with an emotional “rewind” video remembering the highlights of the year

ABC – Dolly Parton bid farewell to 2020 on a high note, with a new montage video remembering the singer’s favorite moments of the year.



From her creation of a viral social media challenge to her Christian music success early on in the year, to the release of her A Holly Dolly Christmas album and her Billboard Hitmaker award, the video looks at the highlights of Dolly’s 2020.



Of course, perhaps her biggest moment of the year was the success of the Moderna vaccine in the fight against COVID-19. Early in the year, Dolly donated $1 million to Moderna’s research and development efforts.



“Through all the darkness, I’ve tried my best to spread some light in 2020,” the singer wrote in a caption alongside her video. “Thank you for coming along for the ride. See you in 2021!”



Whatever Dolly’s got in store for next year, it’s sure to be big. First up, she’ll celebrate a milestone birthday, turning 75 years old on January 19. While the singer’s birthday plans aren’t set in stone, she has hinted that she’d like to mark the occasion by recreating her iconic 1978 Playboy photo shoot.

By Carena Liptak

