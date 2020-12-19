Eric Church offers a tender tribute to his ride-or-dies in his new ballad, “Doing Life with Me”

ABCEric Church released a new song this week, and it’s a touching tribute to the people in life who mean the most. Called “Doing Life with Me,” the song is a gentle, guitar-focused ballad that’s all about expressing gratitude.



“Am I living giving thanks / For the ships I never sank? / Every big, every little / And the everyday things / The notes and the words in the songs I sing / To the ones doing life with me,” Eric reflects in the song’s chorus.



His latest release comes on the heels of a big career milestone for the singer, who was named Entertainer of the Year at last month’s CMA Awards show. In a virtual press room during that show, he promised lots of new music ahead.



Eric’s been hard at work for quite a while on his next studio project, and fans have already seen some of the fruits of that labor. Over the course of 2020, he’s shared songs like “Stick That in Your Country Song,” “Bad Mother Trucker,” “Jenny,” “Crazyland” and more.

Eric’s latest single, “Hell of a View,” is nearing the top 30 at country radio.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...