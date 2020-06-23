Even with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Trisha Yearwood is “just getting started”

Russ HarringtonTrisha Yearwood‘s headed to Hollywood, joining next year’s inductees into the Walk of Fame, along with other big names like Kelly Clarkson, The Judds, Courteney Cox and more.

While Trisha’s being honored in the Walk’s Recording Category, she’s expanded her career far beyond country music. In addition to writing three best-selling cookbooks, she hosts the long-running Trisha’s Southern Kitchen on the Food Network, and helms multiple lines of home goods, as well as food products at Williams-Sonoma.

So how does Mrs. Garth Brooks make time for it all?

“[Of] the things that I do outside of music, the cooking show is the biggest chunk of my time,” Trisha tells ABC Audio. “Finding that block to film is not easy because you have to film in about a three- or four-week block. And usually I’m not anywhere for three weeks.”

“The furniture line and all those other things are things that I can find the time to do,” she continues. “And once I figure what that’s gonna be, then they’re off and running and building and I’m just approving and I don’t have to be right in the middle of it all.”

After turning 55 in September, Trisha’s focused on streamlining her work, and her worthy causes.

“My passions are breast cancer awareness and the military and animal rescue…” she explains. “So now when people come to me and say, ‘We want you to do blah, blah,’ I’m like, ‘Okay, find a way to benefit these passions and let’s talk.'”

Trisha also released her first full-length album of new material in nearly a dozen years last fall.

“I definitely don’t want to wait that long to make new music,” she promises. “I just had the best time. I’m not done. I’m just getting started.”

By Stephen Hubbard

