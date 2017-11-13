“Every Little Thing” was worth it, as Carly Pearce hits #1

ABC/Image Group LA

Carly Pearce accomplishes an almost-unheard-of feat this week, as she reaches #1 with her very first single, “Every Little Thing.”

That makes Carly the only woman to make it to #1 with her debut single in 2017, and only the twelfth woman to do so since the beginning of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, according to her label.

It also puts Carly in the same class as Kelsea Ballerini, who managed a trip to #1 with her first outing, “Love Me Like You Mean It,” in June of 2015.

“I’ve worked and prayed for this moment,” Carly says. “To anyone who has embraced ‘Every Little Thing,’ you’ve changed my life so much more than I could have imagined. I am so grateful for my first-ever #1 and the sometimes-rough journey to this dream I’ve had since I was a little girl.”

The achievement is the payoff for years of hard work for Carly. When she was only 16, her parents supported her decision to drop out of high school so she could perform at Dollywood. Carly and her mom moved from Kentucky to East Tennessee, with Carly getting her diploma through home-schooling.

