Fake news: Blake Shelton blasts people spreading the rumor that he had a secret meeting with Paul Ryan

David Becker/Getty Images via ABC

If you think there’s a possibility that Blake Shelton had a secret meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan at his Ole Red restaurant in Tishomingo, Oklahoma — well, the “I’ll Name the Dogs” singer wants you to know you’re just plain wrong.

Blake took to Twitter to set the record straight Thursday afternoon, after a photo of him with the politician sparked the rumor, as well as some criticism.

“I can’t even fathom the gossip I read about myself anymore,” Blake starts. “Seriously.. Literally walked into a restaurant WITH MY FAMILY (including children, LOTS of children), bumped [in]to a politician that I’ve never even met before, said hello and took pictures (like I would try to do with anyone I meet who asks).”

“Then we immediately left because it was too cold for the outdoor area we had reserved,” he goes on. “And now according to the internet we were hanging out or having some big secret meeting in a PUBLIC restaurant!!!!!!! WTF?!!!”

That’s not all Blake had to say on the matter, either: “Are you kidding me? I don’t do politics no matter WHAT you’ve read about me and how it’s been spun. And THAT’S the TRUTH from ME. And if you find it in your heart to hate me for that then so be it. This is out of control.”

The Texoma Shore singer also cautions fans to beware of the fake social media accounts pretending to be him, and closes by saying, “Actually why the hell are we even on here anymore? Let’s go live our lives!!!!”

