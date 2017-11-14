Florida Georgia Line showcases their non-country collaborations this week on TV

ABC/Image Group LA

Florida Georgia Line will be both a little bit country and a little bit rock-and-roll in the coming week.

Thursday night, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will join Bebe Rexha to debut the track “Meant to Be” on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The tune is featured on the singer/songwriter’s latest EP, All Your Fault: Pt. 2. You can watch for their performance starting at 12:37 a.m. ET on CBS.

Then Sunday night, FGL vies for the Favorite Country Duo or Group trophy at the 2017 American Music Awards, which airs live from LA’s Microsoft Theater starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. They’ll also do their pop hit “Let Me Go” with singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld, Swedish DJ Alesso, and singer/guitarist watt.

Meanwhile back on the country chart, FGL’s latest single from Dig Your Roots, “Smooth,” is a top-15 hit.

