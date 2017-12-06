Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and wife pose topless in maternity photo

ABC/Image Group LA

Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, will be a family of two for only a short while longer. To celebrate Hayley’s impending motherhood, the couple has posed for a series of maternity photos together.

Tyler posted one photo on Instagram to share with fans. Shot by photographer Lola Melani, the picture shows both he and Hayley topless, as they gaze down on Hayley’s baby bump. Hayley is, of course, covering her chest in the photo.

“Three more weeks until we get to meet our little angel,” Tyler captions.

Tyler has a lot to celebrate these days. In addition to being an expectant daddy, he and FGL bandmate Brian Kelley are seeing chart success with, “Meant to Be,” their collaboration with pop star Bebe [bee-bee] Rexha. The song just debuted at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart, and it’s only the third song to do that since the chart was invented in 2012.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...