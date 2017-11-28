For LANCO, “Greatest Love Story” leads to “Hallelujah Nights”

ABC/Image Group LA

This week, LANCO claims a second week at the top of the country chart with their first major hit, “Greatest Love Story.”

Lead singer Brandon Lancaster wrote the band’s breakthrough several years ago, based partially on his own life story.

“You know, the original song started as just as the idea of two different people that came together and kinda had this journey of love, more than just a momentary thing,” he tells ABC Radio. “Kinda telling that story and kinda talking about my own life. You know, I’m married and I’ve been with my wife since I was like 19 and we were together and then took some time apart and then got back together.”

Brandon says once he thought about some of the other relationships he’d witnessed, the song developed a more universal appeal.

“I grew up in a small town outside of Nashville,” he explains, “and a story that I saw a lot of times where guys would date and then the guy and the girl would split up. She’d go to college, he might work at the factory. So I took that aspect of the story and kinda put it all into one and brought it to the guys one night.”

“It’s a specific story, but bringing it to the guys, everyone kinda had something in common with that song. So we put music to it and recorded it, and here we are,” he laughs.



LANCO’s debut album, Hallelujah Nights, is due January 19.

