For LOCASH, it “Don’t Get Better Than” ringing in the New Year in NYC

CMA Vocal Duo of the Year nominees LOCASH will welcome 2018 by playing the Opry — except they won’t be in Nashville, they’ll be in New York City.

Preston Brust and Chris Lucas will do two concerts on December 31 at Opry City Stage, which opens this Friday on Times Square in New York City. The new four-story venue at 1604 Broadway will include restaurants, retail and performance spaces, all of which will function as the Grand Ole Opry’s first “home away from home.”

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve shows are available now at OpryCityStage.com/NewYearsEve, and include food and an open bar. A limited number of seats for the late show also boast an escort to take you to Broadway to watch the ball drop at midnight.

Party-goers are likely to get a sneak peek at LOCASH’s new single, “Don’t Get Better Than That,” which drops after the first of the year.

