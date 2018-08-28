Garth Brooks announces details of October 20 Notre Dame Stadium show

ABC/Image Group LA

Garth Brooks has now announced all the details of his upcoming show at Notre Dame Stadium, the first concert event ever held at the Indiana venue.

Tickets for the October 20 show, sponsored by Amazon Music, will go on sale September 14 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets are available only through Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks or by phone via Ticketmaster Express. There is an eight-ticket limit for the show, which will be staged in-the-round, and it will take place rain or shine.

This week, Garth and his wife Trisha Yearwood will also be building a Habitat for Humanity home in Mishawaka, IN. The couple has volunteered at Habitat for more than 10 years.

