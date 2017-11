ABC/Image Group LA

Even after announcing the final city on the North American leg of his World Tour, there’s still no stopping Garth Brooks.

The six-time CMA Entertainer of the Year is adding a sixth show to his run at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena next month. That means Garth will play Music City for three weekends this December, starting with the first show on Saturday the ninth.

Tickets for the new Friday, December 22 date go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. CT.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...