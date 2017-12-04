Garth Brooks earns first number-one in 10 years with “Ask Me How I Know”

ABC/Image Group LA

Garth Brooks celebrates his first number-one song in over a decade with the success of “Ask Me How I Know,” which lands atop both Billboard‘s Country Airplay and Mediabase charts this week.

“The first time I heard it, it was a great demo from a kid named Mitch Rossell,” Garth says in a statement. “And all you wanted to do when you recorded it was represent the song half as good as he did. Really happy this kid and this song is holding their own.”

Garth further explains that Mitch moved to town with “nothing but a dream.”

“This is the only song he’s ever got recorded. He’s on Cloud 9 and should be,” Garth adds. “Could not happen to a better guy.”

“Ask Me How I know” was recorded for Garth’s Gunslinger album, released in 2016. This marks the country singer’s 19th chart-topper and his first number-one since “More Than a Memory” in 2007.

