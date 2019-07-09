Garth Brooks may be coming soon to a “Dive Bar” near you

ABC Radio

Stadiums aren’t enough for Garth Brooks. In addition to his ongoing tour of sports venues, this summer, he’ll also launch a seven-city Dive Bar Tour. It kicks off Monday, July 15 at an unknown dive bar in Chicago, with the exact location to be announced Monday afternoon via country radio.

Country radio will also be the only way you can get tickets to the shows. Garth will also look to country radio to reveal the remaining six dates on the tour, though he says he’d love to play St. Louis and Layla’s in Nashville.

The superstar made the announcement during a special Sunday edition of Inside Studio G on Facebook, which is also National Dive Bar Day. It’s all a tie-in with Garth's new hit duet with Blake Shelton, which is also called “Dive Bar.” Garth went on to congratulate Blake on his latest number-one with “God’s Country,” which ascends to the top of the chart this week.

You’ll be able to stream or download Garth and Blake’s collaboration via Amazon Music on Prime Day, which is also July 15, the first day of the Dive Bar Tour.

Garth also let his fans know he’ll be recording live audio and video on Friday, July 19 when Blake joins him for his stadium stop in Boise, Idaho.

