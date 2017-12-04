George Strait named 2018 Texan of the Year

ABC News Radio

George Strait will be recognized as the 2018 Texan of the Year by the Texas Legislative Conference. The country legend will be celebrated on March 22 at the New Braunfels, TX Civic/Convention Center.

The prestigious honor has been given annually since 1974, and it’s previously been presented to former presidents, U.S. senators, congressmen and governors, among others.

“No one has done more than George Strait to raise awareness and funds for the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts,” Conference Chair Doug Miller, former Texas State Representative, says in a statement.

“He put his well-earned reputation on the line and asked not only his fellow Texans to step up, but all Americans,” Miller added. “And they have.”

In 2017, George helped raise over $50 million for Hurricane Harvey victims following the devastating storm that hit Texas in August. For more information on the ceremony and to reserve tickets to the ceremony, call (830)608-2816.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...