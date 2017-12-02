GS or CS? Georgia Southern pays tribute to ballcap-wearing alum Cole Swindell

ABC/Randy Holmes

It’s easy to mistake the GS logo on the baseball cap Cole Swindell typically wears for his initials. But actually, it stands for his beloved alma mater, Georgia Southern, the school both he and Luke Bryan attended.

After many years of Cole supporting his school by sporting their gear, the university is turning the tables on him, offering a new piece of Cole-inspired swag: for $15, you can pick up a black-and-white “Paulson Stadium: You Should Be Here: Statesboro, GA” t-shirt online.

The tee features a photo of the school’s football field, Paulson Stadium, which is nicknamed “the Prettiest Little Stadium in America,” as well as — you guessed it — Cole’s CS logo. “You Should Be Here,” of course, is the #1 song that was inspired by the passing of Cole’s father, and is the title track of Cole’s current album as well.

Next month, Cole launches his fourth Down Home Tour to support his new Down Home Sessions IV EP. Then in February, he’ll kick off his first major tour as a headliner, the Reason to Drink trek.

