Guest host Chris Pratt duets with Chris Stapleton on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! turned to celebrity guest hosts this week as Jimmy Kimmel is at home with his family after his infant song Billy‘s latest heart surgery, which took place Monday morning and was successful.

In Kimmel’s stead, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt hosted Monday’s program and after the monologue, brought out musical guest Chris Stapleton to sing a duet. The two sang together at one of Stapleton’s concerts in Nashville in October, so Pratt wanted to return the favor with a “cheesy duet.” They randomly selected a song from a spinning wheel that included cheesy duets such as “Opposites Attract,” “Don’t Know Much” and “I’ve Had the Time of My Life,” from Dirty Dancing, which ended up being the song they sang.

