Gwen Stefani and Danielle Bradbery to visit Blake Shelton on “The Voice” next week

Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton’s main squeeze, Gwen Stefani, will be stopping by to spread a little Christmas cheer on Monday’s live edition of The Voice.

The pair will sing “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” the title song they co-wrote for Gwen’s new holiday album. Blake will also guest on her holiday special, which airs December 12 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Then on Tuesday, season four winner Danielle Bradbery will return to The Voice to perform the track “Worth It,” from her sophomore album, I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, which comes out on Friday.

Both Monday and Tuesday night’s live shows start at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

