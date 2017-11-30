Have a cup of cheer: Trisha Yearwood crafts a Christmas cocktail concoction

ABC/Image Group LA

If you’re looking to spread a little Christmas cheer this holiday season, Trisha Yearwood is here to help you out.

While both she and her husband Garth Brooks are hinting that 2018 will likely be the year for new music for the two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Trisha’s currently focusing on her culinary empire and finishing up the North American leg of her World Tour with Garth.

Last summer, the host of Food Network’s Trisha’s Southern Kitchen launched a new partnership with high-end culinary retailer, Williams-Sonoma.

“We did a summer promotion with Williams-Sonoma called Summer in a Cup, which came out of a drink that my friend Mandy…created a few years ago,” Trisha explains. “And it did really well, and so we liked that whole kind of ‘in a cup’ vibe, and so we decided to do something for Christmas.”

That’s how Trisha’s holiday cocktail mixer, Christmas in a Cup, came to be.

“It’s a kind of a cranberry, tangerine, lime — not super-super sweet,” Trisha says, describing its flavor. “I’m really big on cocktails tasting good without alcohol. Of course if you want to add alcohol — which I don’t know why you wouldn’t,” she jokes, “but, I mean, if you don’t want to add alcohol, you don’t have to.”

Christmas in a Cup is available both in Williams-Sonoma stores and online. It’ll set you back about $17.

Trisha performs both “Santa Baby” and “Hard Candy Christmas” on this year’s CMA Country Christmas special on ABC. If you missed its premiere earlier this week, you can catch it when it re-airs Saturday, December 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

