‘Here and Now,’ Kenny Chesney is sharing his new album’s track list

Warner Music NashvilleIn May, Kenny Chesney will drop Here and Now, a new album the singer says is all about unforgettable moments and common, defining experiences. Now, he’s putting names on that collection of snapshots from life, revealing the full track list for the 12-song project.

“I’d say it’s weird, the way people hear songs and say, ‘That’s me!’” the Kenny reflects. “Except I can’t tell you how many times I’ve said, ‘That’s me.’ When it started happening, I was honored…and as it went on, I started to realize how important music is in all of our lives.”

That’s fan conversations and shared moments onstage are so important to him when he’s putting an album together, Kenny goes on to say.

“And when I looked at these songs, this dozen recorded over the last two or three years, they were Polaroids from the parking lots, back home, the islands, my friends’ lives. Every single one is someone I know, you know or may even be — and right now, our friends are absolutely the most precious thing we have,” he adds.

The track list for Here and Now includes a few songs fans have already heard, including Kenny’s hit, “Tip of My Tongue,” as well as the album’s title track.

Here’s the full track list for Here and Now, which is due out on May 1:

“We Do”

“Here and Now”

“Everyone She Knows”

“Wasted”

“Knowing You”

“Heartbreakers”

“Someone to Fix”

“Happy Does”

“Tip of My Tongue”

“You Don’t Get To”

“Beautiful World”

“Guys Named Captain”

