“Here’s to You”: The final Montgomery Gentry album is coming early next year

Here’s to You, the album that’s likely to be the final one from Montgomery Gentry, is set to be released on February 2.

Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry were working on their eighth studio effort when Troy was killed in a helicopter crash on September 8.

“I know it’s been a while but it has been a very emotional time…you will be hearing from me soon,” Eddie said in a statement announcing the album’s release. “Our new music is coming out and I hope you’ll give it a listen. Me and T-Roy were very proud of this new CD.”

Fans who pre-order the project will instantly receive the tracks “King of the World” and “Get Down South,” as well as the lead single, “Better Me,” which was first heard at the close of Troy’s memorial service at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Eddie made his first major appearance without Troy last Wednesday at the 51st Annual CMA Awards, performing “My Town” along with Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts.

