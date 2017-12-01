“I Don’t Believe We’ve Met”: The re-introduction of “The Voice” winner Danielle Bradbery

ABC/Image Group LA

It’s been more than four years since Danielle Bradbery burst on the scene, winning season four of The Voice as a member of Blake Shelton’s team.

Though her first album spawned the hit “The Heart of Dixie,” Danielle’s new record — which comes out today — feels less like her sophomore project, and more like a re-launch of a completely new artist.

“It’s called I Don’t Believe We’ve Met,” she explains. “It’s kind of a re-introduction of myself. Being 16-years-old, and now 21, there’s a big gap that I really had to figure out and kind of dissect and just see what more there is to me, and what more I have to say.”

The title isn’t taken from a track on the album, but from a moment of inspiration that happened during the recording process.

“It was honestly the most normal day,” Danielle tells ABC Radio, “and I was introducing myself to somebody, and I said, ‘Hi! I don’t believe we’ve met.’ And my manager, and me, and some other people, they were like ‘Wait a second.’ They were like ‘That sounds kinda cool.’ And I knew exactly, like ‘OK, I think that’s it!’”



The album’s lead single, “Sway” is nearing country’s top-40. On Friday, Danielle performs in the 9 a.m. hour of the Today show, before returning to sing on The Voice Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET. You’ll find both shows on NBC.

