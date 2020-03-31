‘I had no idea how hard it could be’: Maren Morris went through 30 hours of labor, emergency C-section

ABC/Image Group LAMaren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child, Hayes, earlier this week. The proud new parents are overjoyed to have the new addition in their lives, but in a new social media post, Maren reveals that she endured a difficult birth process.

“30 hours of labor ended with an emergency C-section,” the singer explains. “Not what we planned, but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand. All that matters is that he got here safely.”

On top of those challenges, Hayes was born in the middle of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are,” she went on to say. “Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene.”

Maren also thanked all the health care professionals that helped her safely deliver her child, concluding her post by saying that she has a newfound respect for mothers everywhere.

“Ultimately, I can’t thank every single mother enough for going through what you’ve gone through,” she reflects. “I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I’m a measly four days in. The world is changing before our eyes and so am I.”

