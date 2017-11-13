In troubled times, Luke Bryan still believes “Most People Are Good”

ABC/Image Group LA

In the wake of multiple hurricanes, the mass shooting in Las Vegas and the wave of political controversy that continually dominates the news cycle these days, Luke Bryan’s new album offers a dose of comfort with the new song, “Most People Are Good.”

“I believe this world ain’t half as bad as it looks. I believe most people are good,” the two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year sings on his new record, What Makes You Country, which comes out December 8.

In fact, Luke says he can’t wait to release “Most People Are Good” as a single.

“Man, I’m really proud of that one,” he tells ABC Radio. “[I’m] chomping at the bit for the second that we can get that one out, and I’m really excited for the fans to get the new album, and ‘Most People Are Good’ is definitely one of the best songs I’ve ever had the chance to record.”



The album’s lead single, “Light It Up,” is already in the top ten.

“Most People Are Good” is available to stream or download now, and you can also check out Luke’s acoustic performance of the song on YouTube.

