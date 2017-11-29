“It Ain’t My Fault”: Brothers Osborne take the blame for their latest Grammy nod

ABC/Image Group LA

If you’re keeping up, you know it’s been quite a year for Brothers Osborne.

TJ and John picked up both the Top New Vocal Duo and the Vocal Duo of the Year awards at the ACMs, before claiming their second CMA Vocal Duo trophy earlier this month. In addition, their latest top10 hit, “It Ain’t My Fault,” nabbed the CMA for Music Video as well.

Now, for the third year in a row, the siblings are in the running for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy — and it’s “It Ain’t My Fault”‘s fault.

“This year has been a huge dream come true in so many ways,” John says, “and to top it off with a Grammy nomination leaves us speechless.”

“We’re beyond grateful for all of the love and support we’ve gotten,” TJ adds.

Two years ago, Brothers were nominated for their first #1, “Stay a Little Longer,” followed by a nod for “21 Summer” last year. All three singles are from the brothers’ debut album, Pawn Shop, which recently went gold.

