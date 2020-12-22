“It Wasn’t His Child”: Tim McGraw finds the reason behind the season with new holiday release

Courtesy of Big Machine RecordsTim McGraw offers a poignant tribute to the meaning behind Christmas with his newest release, “It Wasn’t His Child.”

The faith-focused song was originally written and recorded by country singer-songwriter Skip Ewing, and Tim explains that it’s always been one of his favorite holiday tunes. His new version, McGraw says, is his contribution to holiday spirit at the end of what’s been an especially difficult year for many.



“It’s been a crazy year and we’ve worked hard to put out music, knowing how much it can mean and provide solace in difficult times,” Tim points out. “This is our final chance to thank everyone for sticking with us this year and more importantly, provide some Christmas spirit to you this holiday season.”

Tim performed “It Wasn’t His Child” during ABC’s CMA Country Christmas special last month, a show that will air again on December 21. But that wasn’t the first time he’s played the song live: That happened back in 2003, at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo, Norway.





