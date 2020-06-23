Jake Owen signs on for the 2020 Concert for Love and Acceptance

ABC/Image Group LAJake Owen is among the artists who’ll take the virtual stage during this year’s Concert for Love and Acceptance. Other acts joining the lineup include rising duo Everette and America’s Got Talent alum Brody Ray.



Typically, the event takes place in downtown Nashville during CMA Fest, but plans have shifted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CMT announced this week that it will stream the Concert for Love and Acceptance exclusively this year, making the full event available on its Youtube and Facebook channels when it airs on June 30 at 8PM ET.

Founded in 2015 by Ty Herndon and GLAAD, the Concert for Love and Acceptance raises money to benefit LGBTQ+ youth and their families. This year, the Academy of Country Music’s charitable arm, ACM Lifting Lives, is also partnering with the event.

Previously-announced performers include Lauren Alaina, Tanya Tucker, Mickey Guyton, Kalie Shorr and Terri Clark, among many others.

By Carena Liptak

