“Jerks on Dierks?” “Biebs on Reebs?” Country stars get silly with Elf on the Shelf memes

ABC/Image Group LAYou’ve heard of “Elf on the shelf?” Now get ready for — country stars on country stars!

As the holidays near, country stars are getting in on this viral trend, which is inspired by the Elf on the Shelf phenomenon. The premise of the meme is simple: A celebrity finds another star whose name rhymes with theirs, then photoshops a tiny image of that person on top of a picture of themselves.

Reba McEntire joined the fun with a tiny image of pop star Justin Bieber perched atop her shoulder, writing “Biebs on Reebs” in the caption. Jake Owen took things a step further, photoshopping himself onto an image of rapper Drake in a boat on the water, for “Jake on Drake on a lake.”



Dierks Bentley had to get really creative for the challenge, but wound up making things even more festive in the process. The singer’s submission to the viral meme featured Harry and Marv, aka the two lowlife burglars from iconic 1990 Christmas film Home Alone.

“Jerks on Dierks…” Dierks proclaimed on Twitter, with tiny versions of the bad guys peeking out from behind his shoulder. “Rhyming is tough over here, guys.”

Jake on a Drake on a lake. pic.twitter.com/j6lz1Xcijz — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) December 9, 2020

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...