Josh Turner goes to #1 on multiple charts with first gospel album

Josh Turner’s first gospel album, I Serve a Savior, arrives at #1 on Nielsen’s Country Albums ranking this week, while it checks in at #2 on both Billboard’s Top Country Albums and Top Christian Albums charts.

Meanwhile, the album’s accompanying 90-minute live video debuts at the top of Billboard’s Music Video and Christian Music Video tallies as well.

“This project was truly a dream come true,” Josh reflects. “It’s something I have wanted to do for a long time.”

“God opened the door and I walked through it,” he adds. “When I look back, this will be one of my favorite projects of my career.”

Tuesday night, expect Josh to deliver some of the songs from I Serve a Savior, as he plays two Grand Ole Opry shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

