ABC/Image Group LA

Kane Brown, Kacey Musgraves and Kelly Clarkson will all join Josh Groban for the 19th annual A Home for the Holidays special on CBS.

The yearly yuletide event mingles Christmas performances with uplifting stories of families whose lives have been changed through adoption.

The one-hour A Home for the Holidays with Josh Groban premieres Tuesday, December 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

