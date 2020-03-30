Kane Brown is counting down the days until fans hear his new duet with John Legend

ABC/Image Group LA

Kane Brown’s got something big coming on Friday, and he can’t wait to share it. The singer has taken to Twitter to count down the days until his new duet with soul and pop star John Legend, “Last Time I Say Sorry,” comes out.

“2 more days…” Kane wrote on Wednesday, along with a snippet of the new track and a link for fans to pre-save the song ahead of its release.

In fact, ever since they wrote “Last Time I Say Sorry,” the two singers have been too excited to keep their news to themselves. Back in January, Kane posted a clip of himself singing his part of the piano-driven ballad, revealing that not only was the new tune a vocal collaboration, but he and John also wrote it together.

“I got to write with him and we both love the song,” Kane commented at the time.

The pair will have ample opportunity to showcase their musical friendship in the weeks ahead: They’re scheduled to perform together via livestream during April 5 broadcast of ACM Presents: Our Country, which will air in place of the postponed 2020 ACM Awards.

