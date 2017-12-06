Keith Urban’s Tennessee retreat is for sale

ABC/Image Group LA

Keith Urban and his wife, Nicole Kidman, have put their Franklin, TN home up for sale. The “rustic-luxe rural retreat” is 30 minutes from Nashville and for a cool $3.45 million, it could be yours.

Variety has photos of the picturesque location, which is nearly 5,100 square feet. The red-brick residence has four bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms. Amenities include a fitness room, a small office that opens into the yard, a luxury bathroom, and a walk-in closet. A separate cottage is also on the premises.

Keith is far from leaving Nashville, though. He and his wife have a 12,000-square-foot mansion located in Music City, where they’ve lived since 2008. The couple also own additional residences in Beverly Hills, New York City and Australia.

