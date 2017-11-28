LANCO is “glorifying the reality of life” on their debut album, “Hallelujah Nights”

Arista Nashville

As LANCO spends their second week at #1 with “Greatest Love Story,” we now have some details on their debut album. Called Hallelujah Nights, it’ll arrive January 19.

Lead signer Brandon Lancaster had a hand in writing all of the tracks, four of them by himself, including the band’s breakthrough hit.

“We all go through more of the same experiences than we realize,” he says, “and songwriting is a process of observing those moments. Our stories have different people, different names, different places, but they all have the same emotions attached to them.”

“It’s not fantasy-related,” he says of the project. “To me, this album is about glorifying the reality of life.”

Here’s the complete track listing for LANCO’s Hallelujah Nights:

“Born to Love You”

“Long Live Tonight”

“Pick You Up”

“Greatest Love Story”

“We Do”

“Trouble Maker”

“Singin’ at the Stars”

“Win You Over”

“So Long (I Do)”

“Middle of the Night”

“Hallelujah Nights”

