Listen now: Dierks Bentley’s ready to do more “Living” with new single

“Living” isn’t just the title of Dierks Bentley’s new single: It’s also what he’s vowing to do more of this year.

Dierks got the idea for the song while on tour, when he realized he wasn’t really experiencing that much on the road.

“Whole days would go by where you never leave the bus and all you would see is the back parking lot of the arena,” he recalls. “Going to Walgreens was a big deal!”

“That is when the idea was born that there is a true difference between being alive and actually ‘living,’” Dierks reflects. “This song is certainly about big moments in life and adventure… but it’s more about finding the beauty and that feeling in everyday moments.”

Now, the Arizona native is stepping things up on the Burning Man Tour with Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes.

“My goal for 2019 is to get outdoors and seek adventure whenever possible,” Dierks explains, “while also being fully present and living in even the ordinary moments… whether it be my son’s hockey practice and my girls’ theater performances or sitting around the table having dinner in catering with my band and crew.”

“Living” is the third single from Dierks’ The Mountain album, following the number ones “Burning Man” and “Woman, Amen.”

This Friday night, Dierks plays Music City, as he brings his Burning Man show to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

