Listen now: Luke Combs readies new single, “One Number Away,” for country radio

ABC/Randy Holmes

Luke Combs will release his third single, “One Number Away,” on Jan. 8. The follow-up to his previous back-to-back number-one hits “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours,” on “One Number Away,” Luke finds himself in despair and unable to keep an ex off his mind.

Co-written by Combs, Robert Williford, Sammy Mitchell and Steven Andre Battey, “One Number Away” features Luke’s yearning vocals as he tries his best not to follow through with a phone call he knows he shouldn’t be making.

“I’m one number away from calling you/I said I was through but I’m dying inside/Got my head in a mess, girl I confess I lied when I said I’m leaving and not coming back/Might be the whiskey or the midnight rain/But everywhere I go I see your face,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this album,” Luke said in a statement ahead of the release of his major label debut album, This One’s For You. “These songs mean so much to me and all my friends who I wrote them with. From North Carolina to Nashville, this project has been such a long time in the making and I can’t wait for the fans to hear it. I sincerely hope they enjoy the album because they are the reason I do what I do.”

