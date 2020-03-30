Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and many more join ACM Presents: Our Country live-streamed lineup

ACMAmid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACM Awards has been pushed back to September from its originally scheduled air date of April 5. However, during the ceremony’s former time slot, the ACM will air ACM Presents: Our Country, a star-studded, live-from-home celebration of time-honored ACM traditions.

Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, Sheryl Crow, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and Carrie Underwood will all stream acoustic performances from their homes.

Keith Urban, who was originally on deck to host the show, will take the virtual stage, too. Additionally, a couple cross-genre duets are in the works. Blake Shelton is bringing his fellow superstar girlfriend Gwen Stefani to the virtual ACMs, presumably to perform their new single, “Nobody but You.”

Kane Brown will also perform alongside singer-songwriter John Legend. In recent days, Kane has been teasing a new collaboration with John called “Last Time I Say Sorry,” counting down until its Friday release date.

The country community mourned the loss of icon Kenny Rogers last weekend. During Our Country, Luke Bryan, Brad and Darius will celebrate Kenny’s life with a special tribute.

ACM Presents: Our Country will air on CBS on April 5 at 8PM ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

