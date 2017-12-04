Luke Bryan schedules “Good Morning America” performance for “What Makes You Country” release

(ABC/Image Group LA)

Luke Bryan is set to release his sixth studio album, What Makes You Country, on Friday. He’ll celebrate the new project with a special performance on Good Morning America on Dec. 8 live from the Opry City Stage in New York City.

The “Light It Up” singer will be the first artist to perform at the brand new Opry location, which is a four-level live music and dining venue in Times Square. He’ll follow his GMA appearance with a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later that evening, and will return to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Dec. 12.

“I’ve gotten to follow all my dreams and still remain true to who I am as a person,” Luke says in a statement. “I just try to go in the studio and record music that makes me happy, makes me feel something and makes me emotional at times. Songs that I visualize my crowd reacting to.”

What Makes You Country follows the success of Luke’s 2015 album, Kill The Lights.

