Luke Bryan Scores Coveted Performance Slot at the Super Bowl

ABC/Image Group LA

We’ve know for some time that Lady Gaga will do the halftime show at this year’s Super Bowl, but on Sunday, we found out Luke Bryan is set to sing the national anthem.

You’ll be able to watch Luke’s performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” live from Houston’s NRG Stadium Sunday, February 5 on Fox, before the Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in the NFL championship game. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Luke joins the ranks of country performers like Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, and the Dixie Chicks, who’ve sung the national anthem at the Super Bowl in years past.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...