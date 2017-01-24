Luke Bryan Steps In to Help After Multiple Tornadoes Hit His Hometown

ABC/Image Group LA

Details are still being worked out, but Luke Bryan is on board to headline a concert to help tornado victims in his native Albany, Georgia, according to the Albany Herald. Twisters struck the southwest part of the Peach State both on January 2 and over the past weekend.

Songwriter Dallas Davidson, who’s also from the area and wrote Luke’s hits “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” and “That’s My Kind of Night,” is helping plan the show, along with local businessman Bo Henry.

“The recovery effort is going to be here for the long haul,” Henry tells the paper. “We reached out in our devastation to the guys who can really raise money, enough to make a big difference…” he adds.

“Praying for Albany and all of South Georgia,” Luke tweeted on Monday. “My heart goes out to those who lost loved ones.”

Season 11 American Idol winner Phillip Phillips, who’s also a native, will be part of the fundraiser as well, according to the report.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...