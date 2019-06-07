Luke Combs delivers new EP “The Prequel”

ABC/Mark Levine

Luke Combs is sharing new music with his fans: His new EP The Prequel is out now.

The project features five new tracks Luke co-wrote with a handful of Nashville's top songwriters, including Jonathan Singleton and Ray Fulcher. The lead single “Beer Never Broke My Heart” has already scored the best streaming numbers ever for a country song in its debut week, with 11 million streams.

The songs “Refrigerator Door,” “Even Though I'm Leaving,” “Lovin' On You” and “Moon Over Mexico” round out the EP.

Luke is commemorating the EP's release with a fan club party where he'll perform the new songs and do a Q&A. It will be streamed live from Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley today beginning at 12 p.m. CT.

The award-winning star is currently out on his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, with LANCO and newcomer Jameson Rodgers, through December.

