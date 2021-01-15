ABC – Luke Combs is among the celebrity guests to be featured on the upcoming second season of USA Network’s Straight Up Steve Austin, an action-packed interview series with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin as host.



Each interview takes an unconventional format, with an activity tailored around the interview subject’s personality. In Luke’s case, the two went for a muddy joyride on a four wheeler, then moved inside to share a few drinks.

“I grew up a Stone Cold fan. To be able to spend some quality time with him was something I could never have imagined,” Luke reflects to People of the experience. “We had some downtime where we shared some stories and got to know each other on a personal level, which was pretty awesome to me.”

In the interview, Luke also discussed his early days as a songwriter and how his hero, Eric Church, inspired him to pursue country music.



The full interview will air during the season premiere of Straight Up Steve Austin on Monday, January 11 at 11:00 p.m. ET. A preview clip is available now on the USA Network’s YouTube channel.





By Carena Liptak

