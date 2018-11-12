Luke Combs scores a rare three-week #1 on the country chart, as he readies deluxe vinyl version of debut album

Columbia Nashville

Luke Combs is starting his third week at the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay tally with “She Got the Best of Me”– a rare feat on the country chart. At the same time, his debut album, This One’s for You, is logging its 17th week at #1 on the Top Country Albums ranking.

Later this month, the deluxe edition of the record, titled This One’s for You Too, will be available on vinyl for the first time. It adds two new songs to the 15-track project: “Beautiful Crazy” and “Beyond,” from his episode of CMT Crossroads with Leon Bridges.

It’ll be available on Friday, November 16, just a couple days after Luke’s performance on the 52nd CMA Awards. You can tune in to watch on Wednesday, November 14, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

