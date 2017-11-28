Midland turns their “Drinkin’ Problem” into a pair of Grammy nominations

ABC/Image Group LA

It’s been a year of firsts for Midland: the new trio took their debut single to #1, and went on to snag two Grammy nominations for the same song, “Drinkin’ Problem.”

Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson were rehearsing for their appearance on the Today show Tuesday morning when they found out they’re in the running for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the January ceremonies.

“The Grammys are the pinnacle of musical achievement and we are so honored to be associated with the caliber of these nominated artists,” the band says in a statement. “It’s beyond our wildest imagination to be recognized by our peers in this way.”

2018 will find Midland performing their latest single, “Make a Little,” on The Breakers Tour with Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves, before heading out with Thomas Rhett later in the year.

