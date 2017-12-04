Montgomery Gentry announce 2018 winter tour

Average Joes Entertainment

Montgomery Gentry will return to the road in 2018 in celebration of the band’s 20-year anniversary and forthcoming album, Here’s To You. Aptly titled the Here’s to You Tour, the trek will be the first without Troy Gentry, who died in a helicopter accident earlier this year.

“I’m anxious to get back out on the road and play some new music for our friends and fans,” Eddie Montgomery says in a statement. “Next year marks the 20th anniversary of our band — we’ve got lots to celebrate and look forward to in 2018.”

So far, there’s no official word on how Gentry’s absence will be addressed, or who if anyone may join the band for the tour to help fill in.

The Here’s To You Tour will kick off on Feb. 9, following Montgomery Gentry’s two January dates supporting Alabama, and run through September.

Here’s the itinerary for Montgomery Gentry’s Here’s to You Tour:

2/9 — Columbia, MO, The Blue Note

2/10 — Springfield, IL, Boondocks

2/23 — Indianapolis, IN, 8 Seconds Saloon

3/2 — Clifton Park, NY, Upstate Concert Hall

3/3 — Lynchburg, VA, Phase 2

3/9 — Jordan, NY, Kegs Canalside

3/10 — Warrendale, PA, Jergel’s

3/16 — Medina, OH, Thirsty Cowboy

3/17 — Columbus, OH, The Bluestone

3/22 — Augusta, GA, Country Club Dance Hall and Saloon

3/23 — Birmingham, AL, Iron City

6/2 — Marion, KS, Chingawassa Days Festival

7/6 — Ft. Loramie, OH, Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes

7/13 — New Salem, ND, ND Country Fest

7/14 — Pierz, MN, Pierz Freedom Fest

7/20 — Hillsboro, MO, Jefferson County Fair

7/21 — Springville, IN, The Boogie

7/27 — Ridgefield, CT, Ridgefield Playhouse

7/28 — Bar Harbor, ME, Criterion Theater

8/2 — West Allis, WI, Wisconsin State Fair

8/17 — Zanesville, OH, Muskingum County Fair

9/8 — Manistee, MI, Little River Casino

9/15 — Ventura, CA, Boots and Brews

