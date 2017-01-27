More of You: A Re-Release of the Chris Stapleton Album You’ve Probably Never Heard

ABC/Image Group LA

If you’re anxious for the sophomore solo album from Chris Stapleton — well, you’ll likely just have to hold on for a minute. But in the meantime, there’s a new piece of product featuring the award-winning singer/songwriter that you’ve likely never heard before.

On February 17, Rounder Records will release the 2008 self-titled debut The Steeldrivers for the first time on vinyl. At the time, Stapleton was the lead singer of the five-piece bluegrass band, which went on to be Grammy-nominated for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group for the track “Blue Side of the Mountain.”

Adele also later covered the tune “If It Hadn’t Been for Love” on her 2010 21 project. Stapleton left the band that same year, before being catapulted to stardom by a show-stopping performance with Justin Timberlake at the 2015 CMA Awards, and a sweep of trophies that same night.

