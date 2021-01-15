Morgan Wallen shares in-depth, behind-the-scenes stories from ‘Dangerous’ in enhanced album experience

ABC – As he celebrates the release of his massive sophomore project, Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen is shedding new light on the material with a special Spotify-exclusive enhanced album experience.

The enhanced version features exclusive video, with Morgan sharing some of the stories behind the songs and reflecting on his creative process. For example, he reveals why he waited until January 2021 to put out Dangerous.

“I didn’t want anything else of mine associated with the year 2020. So we waited ‘til now to do it,” the singer jokes, in a clip of the commentary shared exclusively with People.

“Creating this enhanced album was the perfect way to take y’all behind the scenes and share what Dangerous means to me,” he adds. “Thank you to Spotify for making this happen — hope y’all love it.”



Morgan’s new project dropped on Friday after some of the tracks were leaked just days ago. The 30-song project features a large cache of as-yet-unheard tunes, though it also includes hits that have been out for a while, such as “More Than My Hometown” and “7 Summers.”





By Carena Liptak

