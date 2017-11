Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Kane Brown’s self-titled debut album has been certified gold by the RIAA.

Travis Tritt will bring his solo acoustic show, A Man and His Guitar, to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater on Saturday, March 3.

Billy Ray Cyrus guests on Harry Connick Jr.’s daytime talk show on Tuesday. Check your local listings to see when the syndicated Harry airs in your area.

You can check out Runaway June’s new video for “Wild West” on YouTube.

