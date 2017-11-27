Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Reba McEntire revealed she first started learning to drive her dad’s truck on her family’s ranch at age five, Friday during her appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. She also previewed her first time hosting the CMA Country Christmas special, which premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You can watch both her interview and her performing a holiday medley online.

You can check out the new music video from Granger Smith‘s alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr., on YouTube. It’s called “Don’t Tread on Me.”

