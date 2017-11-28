Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Blake Shelton will sing his latest hit, “I’ll Name the Dogs,” next Monday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Check your local listings to see when the syndicated show airs in your area.

The Nashville location of Madame Tussauds will unveil its new likeness of Country-Music-Hall-of-Famer Randy Travis on Friday.

Tickets are on sale now for next year’s CMA Music Festival, which will be June 7-10 in downtown Nashville. You can buy your passes at CMAFest.com.

If you missed Kelsea Ballerini’s performance of “Legends” on Nickelodeon’s HALO Awards, you can check it out online.

