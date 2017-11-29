Nashville notes

Michael Ray is the new brand ambassador for GIVN Water. The company provides a day of clean water for those in need for every bottle they sell.

Danielle Bradbery will mark the release of her sophomore album, I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, on Friday with a performance on the Today show. You can catch the 2013 winner of The Voice in the 9 a.m. hour of the NBC show.

Sara Evans is set to guest December 19 on The Chew. You can catch the show weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

